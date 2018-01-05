Wound Management Technologies Inc.: Wound Management Apprised of Promotional Materials

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2018 / Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WNDM), an emerging commercial stage company, on Thursday, January 4, 2018, was made aware of two stock promotions from Stock of the Week and The Wolf of Penny Stocks, by the Director of Compliance of the OTCQB. Wound Management did not have any part in either promotion.

The company has not participated in the dissemination or payment of promotional material, nor does it take part in stock promotion. For the past two years, the company has had full editorial control of the content in its Press Releases and files all necessary documentation to be a fully reporting member of the OTCQB.

After inquiry of all management, directors and control person, officer, directors and controlling shareholders, no one has been involved with the creation or distribution of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities. In addition, none of the aforementioned persons have purchased or sold the Company's securities within the past 90 days.

The Company has not enlisted the assistance of any third-party providers of investor relations services, public relations services, marketing or other related services including the promotion of the Company or its securities since January 1, 2017.

The Company has not issued any shares or convertible securities exercisable or convertible into shares of the Company's common stock at a price below market price at the time of issuance.

The following statements made in the promotional materials, that the Company has two FDA cleared products including the release of its new bone hemostat product, HemaQuell™ Resorbable Bone Hemostat, approximately 220% growth over the past three years, 63% growth in sales from 2015 to 2016, a growing internal sales management team, and a network of seasoned healthcare distributors, are materially true.

About Wound Management Technologies

With its number one goal of improving patient outcomes, Wound Management Technologies develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It has a strong history of developing long-term, strategic partnerships with a focus on products that fuse nature with science. Its products are in the $11 billion U.S. consumable medical device market and in the $1.5 billion biomaterials market. Wound Management Technologies sells and distributes its patent-protected and FDA-cleared products, CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® Adjuvant and HemaQuell™ Resorbable Bone Hemostat. For more information, visit our website, www.wmgtech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations

817-529-2300

ir@wmgtech.com

SOURCE: Wound Management Technologies, Inc.