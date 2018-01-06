Bitmora Inc.: Innovative Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitmora Launched Crowdfunding Campaign Last December

Bitmora is Building a Service that will Allow Users to Globally Exchange Cryptocurrency and Vote on the Framework upon which the Exchange is Built

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2018 / Cryptocurrency exchange platform Bitmora is set to revolutionize the way the digital currency exchange world operates. The company aims to build a one of a kind trading platform that will offer low fees, enterprise-grade security, and a unique voting system designed to put the future of cryptocurrency exchanges in the hands of activists and users alike. Instead of an ICO, Bitmora launched a crowdfunding campaign on Dec. 1. Bitmora's cryptocurrency exchange is on schedule to launch in Feb. 2018.

Bitmora aims to raise $600,000 during the two months of the campaign. Participants who invest as little as $10 will be guaranteed a monthly payout in accordance to the exchange's volume during its first 18 months. Participant tiers and voting power are dependent on how much they invest into the campaign. Bitmora executives will put aside 30 percent of the monthly revenue in each of the 18 months for participants investing during the funding campaign.

An article released on Coin Desk in late November noted that the total market capitalization for the cryptocurrency market has exceeded $300 billion for the first time. The article referenced data from CoinMarketCap.com that showed that the market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies is currently at roughly $300.5 billion. Cryptocurrency exchanges are currently a $100 billion market.

"As the demand for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins skyrockets to an all-time high, the majority of exchanges have made little to no improvements," says Colton Brister, chairman and CEO for Bitmora. "Forced to trade on dated engines with poor security and slow customer support systems, the users of these exchanges have come to recognize a need for improvement. Bitmora is being built to revamp the exchange sector in a way that nobody has ever seen before. Everything from our engine to our interface will set new standards in what is already an out-of-touch market."

Bitmora will host a fully-functional mobile application, around-the-clock phone support staff, and an established user voting system to provide users an exceptional trading experience. More than 40 cryptocurrency pairs will be able to be traded on the platform, with margin trading available on the first day. Bitmora's network and servers will be scalable and will have multiple failover engines in the event of a DDoS attack.

Those interested in learning more about Bitmora should visit the company's website at Bitmora.com and to invest, visit the crowdfunding campaign.

