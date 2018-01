Commodities are on the rise early 2018. Which commodities are a buy in 2018, which ones to avoid? Particularly, as agriculture stocks have not been very hot last year, is it now a time to buy them? The short answer: yes, agriculture stocks are worth considering in 2018. We wrote about agriculture last year, and we are truly convinced that our observations were spot-on so they are still very valid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...