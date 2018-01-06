Reda Bedjaoui - Attended Latest MorningStar Investment Conference

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2017 / An international securities influencer who serves as CEO of Redbed Investments LLE, Reda Bedjaoui, joined global financial experts at the Morningstar Investment Conference (MIC). Held in Chicago, IL at McCormick Place, this renowned annual event offers financiers access to invaluable resources and presentations on an extensive range of economic trends.

As head of Redbed Investments LLE, Reda Bedjaoui uses his expertise in corporate governance, realty, and compliance to develop customized exchange solutions. He has successfully partnered with a diverse cross-section of investors with one primary focus: to help them achieve their specific financial goals. The Morningstar seminar provided an important opportunity to expand his industry vision. 'As an advisor, I am continuously looking for new ways to mitigate unnecessary risks and optimize sustainability for my clients. This annual conference convenes the biggest innovators in our industry to discuss and debate what we are seeing in the marketplace. It's an ideal way to broaden my perspective and ensure Redbed investors have access to versatile products that meet their distinctive needs.'

Each year, several annual investment conferences vie for attendee attention. The Morningstar symposium stands apart from the pack for a multitude of reasons. Over its long-standing history, this meeting has earned a reputation for promoting motivating and innovative addresses. Morningstar challenges presenters to share their professional experiences and insight. Speakers come to the podium ready to inspire attendees with real-life, relevant concepts that yield tangible results. Distinguished keynote speakers included Rob Arnott, Research Affiliates, Clifford Asness, AQR Capital Management, and Austan Goosbee, University of Chicago. Comedian and SNL alum, Darell Hammond kicked off the event with opening night entertainment.

Bedjaoui agrees that the MIC offers several distinct advantages to attendees. 'As a devoted financial advisor, I am committed to staying on top of the latest markets and trends. The MIC provided several invaluable resources and brought together all the top performers in our field. I got the chance to discuss and debate relevant topics with other field visionaries. It was an excellent opportunity, not just to further strengthen my solutions and client capabilities, but also give back to others in the industry.'

Reda Bedjaoui is a recognized driving force throughout global investment markets. Raised in Paris, France, Bedjaoui earned his Bachelor in Law degree at Université de Montréal, later gaining admission to the Bar of Quebec, Canada in 1995. He has used his legal background to develop innovative, compliant investment strategies in a comprehensive range of verticals including real estate, technology, and governance. As CEO of Redbed Investments LLE, Bedjaoui creates customized trading solutions for individual investors and corporate entrepreneurs alike.

