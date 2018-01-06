Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of aluminum foil packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The high demand for flexible and lightweight packaging materials with superior barrier properties is expected to fuel the growth of the global aluminum foil packaging market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "The use of recycled aluminum foil over virgin aluminum is likely to have a positive impact on raw material and selling prices as manufacturers are expected to pass on the cost savings to buyers," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market:

The increasing use of aluminum foil for composite packaging

Advent of printed aluminum foil for enhanced branding

The use of finite element method analysis to enhance quality

The increasing use of aluminum foil for composite packaging:

Aluminum foil is increasingly being used with materials such as flexible laminates and paper, to form a composite packaging material. The use of flexible laminates prevents the breakage of aluminum foil while paper provides the robustness to the packaging material. Moreover, the composite packaging material enhances the properties of the packaging material to suit the requirement, and it also reduces the ill effects of using aluminum in direct contact with food items.

The advent of printed aluminum foil for enhanced branding:

Suppliers in the aluminum foil packaging market have come up with printed aluminum foil as it serves as a branding component for buyers and it also enhances the product appeal for buyers. Also, several printing options including the use of high-quality aluminum lithography plates are available for aluminum foil both in a flexible and rigid form. This increases the opportunities for brand marketing which is often exploited by top consumer products brands.

The use of finite element method analysis to enhance quality:

Finite element analysis is a mathematical model used to solve engineering and mathematical physics problems, which breaks down a critical problem into smaller elements and arrives at an approximated solution. It is carried out on aluminum foil for structural analysis and heat transfer analysis. Moreover, the use of finite element analysis helps in reducing the aluminum quantity used to create foil while improving the structural and barrier properties.

