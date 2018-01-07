

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - The process of drug development is challenging. Some drugs pass the FDA muster easily, while some face a host of hurdles before getting the official stamp of approval.



Last month, 6 novel drugs were approved, making the total number of novel drug approvals for 2017 to 46. This number compares favorably with 2016, which saw just 22 novel drugs getting the regulatory nod. Novel drugs are new molecular entities (NMEs) having chemical structures that have never been approved before.



Here's the list of new drugs, including novel drugs and biosimilars, which were approved in December 2017.



