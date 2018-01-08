Breakthrough Optical Communications Channel Set To Take On Mobile Augmented Reality

IlluminationTechnology Leader SureFire Unveils Alternative to CellularConnectivity At CES 2018

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The pioneering illumination technology company SureFire has announced ARON, a technological breakthrough in optical communications that is poised toexpand the capabilities of our smartphones and change the way we interact with the world around us.

ARON-which stands for Augmented-Reality Optical Narrowcasting-is an entirely new communicationschannel. It operates without reliance on the Internet or cellular networks, harnessing infrared light waves to create an independent, optical communications channel with unprecedented power, flexibility and freedom.



SureFire is unveiling its remarkable new technology this week at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

"For years now, it has been our quest to bring free-space optical communications to the consumer," said SureFire'sNarkis Shatz, Ph.D.,program lead and one of the inventors of ARON."ARON is the first to succeed in demonstrating the capability to do so."

Both an alternative and a complement to radio frequency waves-which are used today by smartphones and mobile devices all over the world-ARON transmits data by way of a patented combination of optical beacons and signals.

It can send and receive any form of digital information-including high-definition video.

It is fast, secure and private.

It's 300 times more energy-efficient than wi-fi, and can operate on solar power.

Installed in a smartphone or automobile, it's inexpensive to deploy and use.

It capitalizes on an entirely unregulated communications platform.

With nearly limitless capacity for integration and personalization, it enhances the augmented-reality experience like no mobile technology in existence today.

ARON is built on the scientific foundation of what Alexander Graham Bell proclaimed was his greatest invention-the photophone. Developed and optimized by SureFire over the course of the last three years, it establishes range, data-rate and miniaturization standards never before achieved in the field of free-space, consumer optical communications.

Indeed, ARON makes this visionary technology readily accessible to consumers, businesses and governments for the first time ever-bringing new meaning to the idea of mobile connectivity.

"When Dr. John Matthews founded SureFire, he established a legacy of superior quality and a commitment to advanced technology," said Joel Smith, Chief Administrative Officer of SureFire. "Because of his foresight and vision, we were able to develop ARON and are now excited to explore applications for it that capitalize on consumer use."

For more information, please visit aron.surefire.com.

About SureFire

Located in Fountain Valley, California, SureFire, LLC is the leading manufacturer of high-performance flashlights, weapon-mounted lights, and other tactical equipment for those who go in harm's way, or anyone who demands the ultimate in quality, innovation and performance. SureFire illumination tools are used by more SWAT teams and elite special operations groups than any other brand. SureFire is an ISO 9001:2000-certified company.

Press Contact:

Jonathan Mudd

strat-igence, Inc.

aron@strat-igence.com

(202) 286-3240

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625427/ARON_logo_Logo.jpg

Video -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625438/ARON_CES.mp4