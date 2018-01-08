Kantar, WPP's data investment management division, today announced the launch of Kantar Consulting, a specialist sales and marketing consultancy designed to 'switch on growth' for brand owners and retailers.

With its combined creative and analytical heritage, Kantar Consulting is unique in combining retail, sales, ecommerce and marketing expertise, a deep understanding of how consumers think, live, behave and buy and world-leading proprietary data. Unlike many other consultancies it is able both to develop strategies and execute against them and embed capabilities within client organisations.

Kantar Consulting is formed from the merger of four founding brands; Kantar Added Value, Kantar Futures, Kantar Vermeer and Kantar Retail. Each is a world leader in its respective field: Kantar Added Value in cultural understanding, brand purpose and positioning; Kantar Futures in consumer foresight and trends; Kantar Retail as retail, sales ecommerce and shopper specialists and Kantar Vermeer as brand, organisational excellence experts and leaders in marketing ROI.

Launching with over 1,000 analysts, thought leaders, software developers and expert consultants, Kantar Consulting's market leading assets include PoweRanking, RetaiI IQ, RichMix, XTEL, VR Infinity, GrowthFinder, Global Monitor, and the 'Marketing, Insights and Purpose 2020' series. At launch the client base includes major multinationals including Unilever, Pepsi, Tata, Bayer, Amazon, Walmart and major regional clients such as JBS, Pladis, Alibaba and RBS.

Discussing future growth opportunities, Phil Smiley, CEO, Kantar Consulting, commented: "We live in a new era of consumption. Growth can no longer be assumed, yet there are more, not fewer, opportunities to build breakout brands and new lines of business. Future growth exists, but beyond the comfort zone of most organisations; it is more granular, less siloed and more opportunistic."

He continued: "We will rewrite the rules of demand and the conventions of marketing and sales. Our Whole Demand philosophy will help clients go beyond strategy to generate and convert demand and create long-lasting, sustainable growth."

Eric Salama, CEO, Kantar added: "We are creating Kantar Consulting to fulfil our ambition of bringing a deeper, more rounded consulting offer to our clients. Alone and in combination with other capabilities, Kantar Consulting will be a core part of Kantar and WPP's success in the future."

Kantar Consulting is part of Kantar, WPP's data investment management division. You can read more about Kantar Consulting's capabilities, success stories and thought leadership at kantarconsulting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180107005048/en/

Contacts:

Daddi Brand Communications

Bill Daddi

646-370-1341

917-620-3717

Bill@DaddiBrand.com