About CareOS
Founded in 2017 by experts in IoT and beauty industries, CareOS, a subsidiary of the Baracoda Group, is the first Health Beauty Operating System designed specifically for the connected bathroom. CareOS leverages AR and AI to unify connected devices and brings an enhanced level of intelligence and interactivity to the smart bathroom. Through the CareOS box, this Privacy by Design solution delivers a custom personal care assistant for each member of your household. IoT companies including Tefal Body Partner, Hydrao, Kolibree, Romy, Snips and Terraillon endorse CareOS to deliver the future of the bathroom. To experience a new level of connected health, beauty and wellness, let CareOS care for you. www.care-os.com.
