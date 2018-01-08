Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2018/emfit/
About Emfit
Emfit is the leading healthtech company known for its ferroelectret pressure sensor technology to track sleep and heart rate variability (HRV). Emfit sensors are also used in sports equipment, smart buildings, musical instruments, touch-sensitive human interfaces and several manufacturing industries. Founded in 1990, Emfit has HQ in Finland with subsidiaries in USA and China. EMFIT QS (Quantified Sleep) is the only contact-free sleep tracker to measure full-night heart rate variability (as well as heart and breathing rates, stress levels, sleep quality, sleep stages, movement activity like tossing and turning) for total fitness, athletic training recovery and readiness. The flexible sensor pad easily slides UNDER THE MATTRESS for sleep comfort and placement stability.
