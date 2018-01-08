Editage Insights Crosses 3 Million Global Visitors in 2017

SHANGHAI, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Editage Insights, the comprehensive multi-lingual educational and resource sharing platform for authors and researchers globally engaged over 3 million global visitors from more than 200 countries in 2017. This is a milestone for the platform which was launched in November 2013 in four languages (English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean) with a vision to become the world's largest and most trusted resource for researchers. In just four years, this team of publication experts has created an interactive scholarly community.

A 2012 survey conducted by Editage revealed a major gap in understanding and expectations between authors and journal editors. Since then, Editage Insights has been trying to bridge this gap by sharing best practices for manuscript preparation and journal publishing via author tutorials, learning courses, expert interviews, industry trends, and much more. To date the platform has reached over 57,000 people through 670 educational events. In 2017, the platform launched the Editage Travel Grant to give Chinese journal editors an opportunity to interact with their international counterparts; offered a free learning course on publication ethics in China; and set up a WeChat subscription account (@scitips) to provide publication advice to early-career researchers in China.

In an interview, Clarinda Cerejo, Editor-in-Chief, Editage Insights, emphasized that the platform aims to champion the cause of authors on every industry forum, thereby bridging the gap between authors and peer-reviewed journals. The recently closed global Editage Insights survey that seeks researchers' views on academic publishing is another major step in this direction. The survey findings will be presented to journals editors, publishers, and industry experts at various events in 2018. "The idea is to make the decision makers and influencers understand the perspective of the authors," she added. Through such initiatives, Editage aims to provide a global platform for science from China.

