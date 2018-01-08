

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) said that it agreed to buy Impact Biomedicines, which is developing fedratinib for myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera. Celgene will pay about $1.1 billion upfront and up to $1.25 billion in contingent payments based on regulatory approval milestones for myelofibrosis. Additional future payments for regulatory approvals in additional indications and sales-based milestones are also possible.



Fedratinib, a highly selective JAK2 kinase inhibitor, was evaluated in 877 patients across 18 clinical trials. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, phase III pivotal trial (JAKARTA-1) for patients with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis, fedratinib demonstrated statistically significant improvements in the primary and secondary endpoints of splenic response and total symptom score, respectively. In an exploratory subgroup analysis, these improvements were observed regardless of a patient's baseline platelet count.



Based on the reported benefit risk profile of fedratinib from the JAKARTA-1 and JAKARTA-2 clinical trials, regulatory applications in myelofibrosis are planned beginning in the middle of 2018.



As per the terms of the agreement, Celgene will make an upfront cash payment of about $1.1 billion. In addition, Impact Biomedicines's shareholders are eligible to receive contingent payments based on regulatory approval and sales-based milestones. The maximum aggregate amount payable for regulatory approval milestones is $1.4 billion relating to approvals for myelofibrosis and other indications. Starting from global annual net sales of $1.0 billion, aggregate tiered sales-based milestone payments could total a maximum of $4.5 billion if global annual net sales exceed $5.0 billion.



The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and applicable waiting period under the Hart Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.



