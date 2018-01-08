

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, collecting almost 115 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,390-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, despite weaker than expected jobs data from the U.S. and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were higher on Friday and the Asian markets figure to at least open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the properties and oil companies were capped by weakness from the insurance and resource stocks.



For the day, the index collected 6.04 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,391.75 after trading between 3,380.25 and 3,402.07. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.84 points or 0.04 percent to end at 1,941.80.



Among the actives, China Vanke soared 4.95 percent, while Gemdale skyrocketed 6.51 percent, PetroChina added 0.47 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 2.32 percent, Bank of Communications shed 0.16 percent, Agricultural Bank of China was unchanged, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.16 percent, China Life tumbled 1.10 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.41 percent, Jiangxi Copper plummeted 3.12 percent and Zijin Mining skidded 1.28 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks extended a recent upward move on Friday as the major averages closed higher for the fourth straight session and again hit record closing highs.



The Dow gained 220.74 points or 0.88 percent to 25,295.87, while the NASDAQ climbed 58.64 points or 0.83 percent to 7,136.56 and the S&P rose 19.16 points or 0.70 percent to 2,743.15. For the week, the Dow added 2.3 percent, the NASDAQ soared 3.4 percent and the S&P jumped 2.6 percent.



The continued strength came even though the Labor Department noted weaker than expected job growth in December. Traders largely shrugged off the report, as analysts suggested that recent data points to overall strength in the labor market.



In other economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected slowdown in service sector activity in November. The Commerce Department noted the widest trade deficit in nearly six years in November, and factory orders jumped more than expected during the month.



Oil prices fell on Friday, slipping from highs last seen in 2015 thanks to soaring U.S. production. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 57 cents to $61.44 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX