

Sanofi and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced a strategic restructuring of their RNAi therapeutics alliance to streamline and optimize development and commercialization of certain products for the treatment of rare genetic diseases.



Sanofi noted that it will obtain global development and commercialization rights to fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic, currently in development for the treatment of people with hemophilia A and B. Global commercialization of fitusiran, upon approval, will be done by Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi. Alnylam will receive royalties based on net sales of fitusiran products. Alnylam will obtain global development and commercialization rights to its investigational RNAi therapeutics programs for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, including patisiran and ALN-TTRsc02. Sanofi will receive royalties based on net sales of these ATTR amyloidosis products. With respect to other products falling under the RNAi therapeutics alliance, the material terms of the 2014 Alnylam-Sanofi Genzyme alliance remain unchanged.



Fitusiran complements Sanofi Genzyme's rare hematology portfolio, and creates a focus on bringing an innovative product to market globally, upon approval, for people living with hemophilia, one of the most common rare diseases.



The restructuring will enable Sanofi to assume full responsibility for development and commercialization of fitusiran, including costs. However, during the anticipated transition period Alnylam will fund such costs. Alnylam intends to substantially complete the transition of fitusiran to Sanofi by mid-2018. Sanofi will pay Alnylam a milestone of $50 million following dosing of the first patient in the ATLAS Phase 3 program for fitusiran.



Alnylam will fund all development and commercialization costs for patisiran and ALN-TTRsc02 going forward. There will be no additional milestones due to either company with respect to patisiran or ALN-TTRsc02.



Sanofi intends to substantially complete the transition of its patisiran activities in regions outside the United States, Canada, and Western Europe, consistent with the original scope of its license rights to patisiran, by mid-2018.



Sanofi Genzyme and Alnylam will be eligible to receive tiered royalties of 15 to 30 percent on global net sales of ALN-TTRsc02 and fitusiran, respectively, upon approval and commercialization. Previously, these programs were subject to co-development and co-commercialization terms in the United States, Canada and Western Europe.



For patisiran, Sanofi Genzyme will be eligible to receive royalties, increasing over time to up to 25 percent, on sales in territories excluding the United States, Canada, and Western Europe.



Sanofi continues to have the right to opt into other Alnylam rare genetic disease programs for development and commercialization in territories outside of the United States, Canada and Western Europe, as well as one right to a global license.



Separately, Alnylam also plans to support The Medicines Company's continued efforts with respect to the ORION Phase 3 studies of inclisiran - an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9 in development for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia - throughout 2018. Specifically, The Medicines Company has guided to complete enrollment in the ORION 9, 10, and 11 LDL-C pivotal studies in early 2018 and to initiate enrollment in the ORION 4 cardiovascular outcomes (CVOT) study in mid-2018. Alnylam is eligible to receive milestones and royalties of up to 20 percent from The Medicines Company based on the successful development and commercialization of inclisiran.



In addition, the company plans to continue advancement of its earlier-stage clinical pipeline programs with multiple data read-outs expected throughout 2018. Alnylam also plans to file one or more new clinical trial applications (CTA) in 2018, and advance its infectious disease collaboration with Vir Biotechnology.



The company now expects to end 2017 with greater than $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash and intends to provide financial guidance for 2018 in connection with its year-end 2017 financial results in February.



