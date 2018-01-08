sprite-preloader
08.01.2018
ACCESSWIRE

NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter - Year in Review: Stories of 2017

LOS ANGELES CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2018 / Launching NMS Properties in 1988, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS properties, Inc. manages more than 70 properties.

Here are the top 10 biggest Real Estate stories in Los Angeles


Neil Shekhter - The Benefits of Real Estate Investing in Los Angeles and Santa Monica December 28, 2017

Neil Shekhter - Six Real Estate Investing Principles December 26, 2017

Neil Shekhter - 5 House Flipping Don'ts December 25, 2017

Neil Shekhter - Real Estate Agents for Property Investors December 22, 2017

Los Angeles Real Estate Developers Focus on the Finest Luxury Upgrades by Neil Shekhter December 11, 2017

Neil Shekhter - of NMS Properties - on How To Make A Fortune With Real Estate December 10, 2017

Neil Shekhter - of NMS Properties - on Developing Townhouses in Los Angeles December 9, 2017

Neil Shekhter - of NMS Properties - On Gov. Brown Signed 15 Housing Bills December 8, 2017

Neil Shekhter - of NMS Properties - On the Increase in Real Estate Prices in Los Angeles November 30, 2017

Neil Shekhter - of NMS Properties - Explains California's New Housing Bills October 23, 2017


Neil Shekhter
Founder and CEO of NMS Properties

Apartments For Rent In Los Angeles NMS Residential: http://www.nmsresidential.com
NMS Properties - Real Estate Management Firm: http://www.nmsproperties.com

SOURCE: NMS Properties, Inc.


