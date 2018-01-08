Reda Bedjaoui - On Diverse Insights of IMCA's 'Focus on Fiduciary' Conference

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Multi-sector global trading authority Reda Bedjaoui, with many other investment advisors, attended the Focus on Fiduciary Conference in Washington, D.C. to learn more about the ways in which new rules issued by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will impact the future of retirement advice. Bedjaoui, CEO of Redbed Investments LLE, traveled to the U.S. to attend the "Focus on Fiduciary Conference," sponsored by the Investment Management Consultants Association. "When the new regulations take effect, the asset management landscape will change dramatically," he noted. "Hearing diverse insights from key government officials and industry experts has been enlightening."

The finalized DOL rules, which took effect on April 10, 2017, address conflicts of interest in retirement advising. Reda Bedjaoui agrees that, given the shift in the U.S. from employer-sponsored defined benefit plans to 401(k) plans and IRAs controlled by individuals, additional regulations are needed to protect investors. "It's critical that advisors put their clients' interests ahead of their own financial gains," he stated. "These new rules mandate that communications with both consumers and institutional shareholders include certain disclosures, and ensure that standard compensation and fee practices don't work at cross purposes with investor goals."

Reda Bedjaoui enjoyed the conference's opening presentation by Timothy Hauser from the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration, as Hauser discussed key provisions of the new rules and steps to achieving regulatory compliance. Because Bedjaoui has deep expertise in risk management, he was particularly interested in hearing David Blass, from the Investment Company Institute, cover the potential for legal challenges, new legislation, and upcoming SEC rulemaking to impact the advisor-client relationship. Bedjaoui has also appreciated productive dialogues with other conference participants to determine how the DOL fiduciary rule changes will impact their service, compensation structure, and employee education efforts. He was thrilled to exchange valuable information with his peers, explore new business opportunities, and walk away with actionable practice standards in implementing the new DOL regulations.

Reda Bedjaoui is a recognized thought leader who has spent more than a decade anticipating trends, pricing, and demands in commodities and securities trading, as well as in real property. He has solidified his reputation as a sought-after expert in the ways sound corporate governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance can support a company's business goals and bottom line. That knowledge has enabled him to manage commodity risk exposure and provide governance guidance to a number of international companies. Bedjaoui's command of financial products and services is grounded in his training as an international law attorney, as well as in his previous practice of commercial and corporate law in Paris and Montreal.

