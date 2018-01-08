Guidewire platform to help French insurer enhance core system processes and digital capabilities; Capgemini to manage integration

Natixis Assurances, the insurance arm of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that Natixis Assurances has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter as its platform for claims management. The insurer has also chosen the Guidewire Digital application, CustomerEngage Account Management, to boost the digital experience of its customers. Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing services, and a Guidewire PartnerConnect Premier Consulting alliance member, has been chosen to manage the system integration.

Guidewire's Core and Digital products will replace Natixis Assurances' legacy claims management system, and support the insurer in providing new capabilities to help deliver on its service commitments to customers and partners, more efficiently and effectively. Natixis Assurances plans to deploy Guidewire software across all four lines of business, one every six months, over two years.

"Natixis Assurances' ambition is to improve our competitiveness and service quality," said Nathalie Broutèle, CEO Natixis Assurances, Business non-life insurance. "When a claim occurs, that is the moment of truth in our customer relationship, and the quality of our service is vital. By building an efficient claims management solution, open to digital development, we will be better placed to support our customers at a time when they need us most. Our insurance solutions are distributed by Caisse d'Epargne, so our aim with PurpleCare is that they strengthen the relationship of trust with their customers."

Guidewire Core and Digital products will enable Natixis Assurances to:

Improve customer and staff experience with rich, well-structured screens, intuitive ergonomics and real-time reporting;

Ensure higher level of control over management costs, through simpler processes and automation;

Enhance claims files management, by improved monitoring and alerts; and

Boost employee satisfaction levels, by allowing staff to focus on higher value, and more interesting tasks.

"Guidewire is distinguished by its native technical and functional capabilities, as well as its rigorous approach to R&D," commented Françoise Terry, Claims Program Manager Natixis Assurances. "In choosing this software for our claims platform, combined with ongoing digitalization, we see a modern, robust, well-structured and scalable solution."

"We are delighted that Natixis Assurances has chosen Guidewire technology for the foundation of its strategic plans as a full-function insurer," said Keith Stonell, managing director, EMEA, Guidewire. "Guidewire is committed to work with Natixis in helping them deliver a high quality, innovative customer experience."

About Natixis Assurances

Natixis Assurances is Natixis' insurance division for Groupe BPCE's retail banking network clients. Natixis Assurances designs and manages a comprehensive array of products and services shared between two principal businesses: life and personal protection insurance, and non-life insurance. For more information, please visit www.natixis.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC

NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180107005032/en/

Contacts:

Natixis Assurances

Julie Bouttier, +33 1 42 79 47 19

julie.bouttier@assurances.natixis.com

or

Shan (for Natixis Assurances)

Caroline Beaujean, +33 1 44 50 58 71

caroline.beaujean@shan.fr

or

onechocolate Communications

Daniel Couzens, +44(0)20 7437 0227

guidewire@onechocolatecomms.co.uk

or

Guidewire

Louise Bradley, +44(0)7474 837 860

PR Communications EMEA

lbradley@guidewire.com