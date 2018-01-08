Wail Alkahtany Joins V&E As Counsel

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Wail Alkahtany, a corporate attorney who focuses his practice on capital markets, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and contractual disputes, has joined theLaw Office of Looaye M. Al-Akkas, in association with Vinson & Elkins, as Counsel.

Alkahtany, who is based in Riyadh, joins the firm's Energy Transactions and Projects practice group.

"Wail is a leading Saudi attorney whose broad experience will greatly benefit the firm and its clients," said Al-Akkas. "We are pleased to have him as a colleague and are looking forward to his future contributions."

Prior to joining V&E, Wail served as a board member of the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority (CMA) from 2016 to 2017. His major responsibilities included setting internal rules and regulations, overseeing the development of regulations and market policies, leading the CMA's strategic planning, reviewing and deciding on violations of the Capital Market Law and regulations. He also served as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

From 2010 to 2016, Alkahtany served as General Counsel and Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Saudi Arabian Investment Company (Sanabil Investments), where he advised on various high-profile investment transactions as well as a variety of legal and contractual matters locally and internationally.

Alkahtany began his legal career as legal counsel at Saudi Aramco, advising on several high-profile projects including the establishment of joint venture petrochemical and refinery companies, gas exploration companies, as well as the establishment of a large national endowment investment program.

"As a world leading energy law firm, V&E is the ideal platform for me to launch the next phase of my career," said Alkahtany. "I am thrilled to be a part of the outstanding team in Riyadh."

Alkahtany earned his law degree from The Ohio State University in 2003.

