Three-year contract to automate, integrate asset production with high-end visualization applications

Localized content for vehicle launches customizes car buying experiences

Automotive pioneer of lean processes gains edge in cost, time, quality, scalability

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA)(Paris:DSY) and Toyota Motor Europe have signed a three-year contract to collaborate on an optimized digital production process to create next generation digital marketing solutions for all new car launches in Europe. These solutions will feature localized and personalized content targeting consumers seeking new, customized experiences in the car buying journey.

With Dassault Systèmes' "Virtual Garage" industry solution experience, Toyota Motor Europe can leverage 3DEXCITE high-end visualization applications for automated and integrated digital marketing asset production processes. Toyota Motor Europe can use its engineering data to create high-impact assets featuring virtual representations of vehicles that communicate emotional brand and product themes to its target audiences.

Thanks to automated end-to-end asset production processes, consumers can experience brochures, online video content, web configurators, and other assets featuring new vehicle models or colors that are localized for preferences in specific markets or personalized to individual customer tastes, accommodating nearly any product requirement with high quality, consistency and accuracy.

Digital technology is increasingly influencing how consumers shop, and the automotive industry seeks to leverage this trend to more closely connect with and engage consumers. Whether consumers are casually exploring vehicles for the first time or nearing a purchase decision, they want to be inspired, with access to the right information at their fingertips.

"In TME, we are constantly improving our consumer-centric approach and recognize that a lean and flexible digital asset production process is key to supporting mass customization," said Alex Carnazza, Manager, Web Content Brochures, Marketing Communications, Toyota Motor Europe. "Dassault Systèmes' vision allows us to prepare for a robust digital strategy aimed at gaining a competitive advantage in terms of costs, time, quality, scalability, integration and agility when producing digital marketing assets."

"Dassault Systèmes is helping Toyota Motor Europe connect data, people and ideas to create excitement and emotion with consumers early on in the purchase experience," said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Going forward, we will work with Toyota Motor Europe to explore how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform can bring additional value and further enrich these unique experiences through onsite services and solutions."

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

