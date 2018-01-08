Wirecard Collaborates with Fortress GB to Launch the First Integrated Contactless Payment Stadium Season Card to UK Sports Market

MUNICH, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Season ticket holders can use the contactless technology to enter stadium and make fast and easy payments at the POS or online

New solution will help reduce queues and waiting times across some of the world's most renown names in the sports industry

As one of the leading providers of digital financial technology, Wirecard is chosen as issuer for The One Card, an all in one season ticket and member card with contactless payment functionality. Fortress GB, whose card base is currently 7.5 million, have partnered with Wirecard to launch this first integrated contactless stadium season ticket card to the UK sports market. Season ticket holders and members can use The One Card to gain entry to the stadium whilst using the same card for purchases at selected merchants at the point of sale or online.

Fortress GB is partner to over 130 of the world's most prestigious and diverse sports teams and organizations, providing technology that has powered the adoption of digital ticketing and the use of RFID/NFC technology in the sports and entertainment industries, supporting game day operations and wider fan engagement activities. Fans can purchase the Season Ticket online or within the app, via the clubs' existing integrated ticketing platform. The contactless season card will cut down waiting times and reduce queues for fans during all important matches throughout the season. Fans can choose to pay with the membership card and in future purely digital with a new smartphone app for quick and convenient, contactless payment.

Duncan Martin, Development Consultant at Fortress, said: "Fortress carried an extensive search for an issuing partner that understood the strategic aims of the company, along with the challenges presented by working in the sports stadium environment. We are happy to have chosen Wirecard to partner us on this journey and look forward to rolling out the program in 2018."

Brian Lawlor, Director of Sales and Business Development at Wirecard, said: "The One Card will help speed up sales, creating an attractive proposition for clubs across the UK wanting to offer a top-class service to loyal and dedicated fans. UK shoppers have embraced contactless payments and now expect a quick and convenient point of sale transaction, this solution will ensure clubs can deliver and meet exactly this."

About Wirecard AG:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about

Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Fortress GB:

Fortress GB (FGB) is the global leader in Customer Management Solutions for stadiums and entertainment venues. Since 2003, FGB has enabled some of the world's leading stadiums, entertainment venues and sports teams to implement intelligent ticketing, access, loyalty and payment programs. Our technology empowers clients to build their customer numbers and sales, enrich their knowledge of their customers, and enhance the event day experience for all. Proven in over 130 stadiums and venues worldwide, Smart Stadium today powers the customer operations and customer marketing strategies of many of the world's leading sporting brands. On any given day millions of sports fans rely on FGB technology to enjoy their favorite sports team. We bring teams closer to their supporter base, boost operational performance and increase customer revenues. Based in Tavistock House, London, FGB has 48 UK and 50 European clients operating in the sport, leisure, entertainment and education sectors. Clients include FIFA, UEFA AND 65% of the EPL. The current card base is 7.5 million and all of these cards use the standard Mifare application. Over the past 24 months FGB has worked on a development program to launch a dual interface chip that runs on existing scheme rails, and offers the same RFID ticketing/access capabilities, whilst seamlessly integrating the new cards to the Affiliate Reward program.



