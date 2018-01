BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous two months, data from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 4.2 percent increase. The measure has been rising since August last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.3 percent annually in December and clothing and footwear prices advanced by 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent from November, when it rose by 0.5 percent.



Consumer prices increased 3.4 percent in 2017 compared to the average of 2016.



