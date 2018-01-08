

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO), a healthcare company, announced Monday the appointment of Uwe Röhrhoff as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 15, following the retirement of John Hendrickson.



Hendrickson will resign as CEO and board member on the same date and will remain with the company until March 15, 2018 to ensure a smooth and successful transition.



Röhrhoff has more than 25 years of experience with Gerresheimer AG, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical packaging products and medical devices.



He began his career with Gerresheimer AG in 1991, steadily advancing within the organization to serve in a number of key leadership roles. He was CEO from 2010 until his retirement in August 2017. He led an organization that included 36 manufacturing facilities across 14 countries, delivering products to 1,500 customers, including the 10 largest global pharmaceutical companies, in nearly 100 countries.



Röhrhoff serves as Audit Committee Chairman on the Board of Directors of Catalent, Inc., and is also Deputy Chairman of Klöckner&Co SE. He plans to step down from both boards.



