RESEARCH DEMONSTRATES USE OF PARSORTIX™ LIQUID BIOPSY TO DETECT ARV7 IN PROSTATE CANCER AS A TREATMENT SELECTION BIOMARKER

Parsortix-based ARV7 test may provide a wider understanding of ARV7 than other techniques with the potential for improved patient outcomes

Independent research estimates that an ARV7 test could save, on average, at least $5,000 per patient tested

ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is delighted to announce that the University Medical Centre Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) together with the Medical University of Graz (Graz) and the Science for Life Laboratory, Stockholm University (SciLifeLab) have published results of work demonstrating that ANGLE's Parsortix™ system can be used to measure the expression of ARV7 (androgen receptor splice variant 7) transcripts in later stage prostate cancer patients.

The research has been published in Clinical Chemistry. A copy of the publication is available on ANGLE's website here https://angleplc.com/library/publications/.

Measurement of the expression of ARV7 on circulating tumor cells (CTCs) obtained from a blood test1 has previously been studied and found to correlate with patient response to novel hormone therapy (NHT) drugs (Enzalutamide and Abiraterone). Where ARV7 is positively expressed, patients are unlikely to respond to NHT and benefit from moving directly to taxane-based chemotherapies. Where ARV7 is not expressed, patients do better when receiving NHT first and only moving to chemotherapy subsequently.

Researchers believe that an ARV7 test utilising the Parsortix system for CTC enrichment could provide key advantages over other approaches. These include:

the ability to analyse mesenchymal CTCs, so called CK (cytokeratin) negative cells, which are not captured by other CTC systems. In their research, UKE, Graz and SciLifeLab found a population of CK negative ARV7 positive cells that would not have been detected with the other label-dependent enrichment methods tested.





the ability to analyse the number of ARV7 transcripts on each CTC. Existing approaches are limited to the presence or absence of ARV7 in the whole population of cells or require elaborate technologies to isolate CTCs that are available only at a small number of specialised centres.





the ability to analyse the proportion of CTCs with ARV7 transcripts. Using the Parsortix system, researchers were able to enumerate the numbers of CTCs with and without ARV7.





Cancer is a heterogeneous disease and this increased level of resolution in analysis of ARV7 could add important understanding of how best to treat the patient.

Independent research has also suggested that, in addition to improved patient outcomes, avoiding the use of expensive NHT drugs when the patient is ARV7 positive has the potential to reduce the cost for healthcare resources. A cost-benefit analysis published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology estimated that an ARV7 test costing $1,000 per patient would result in cost savings averaging $5,000 per patient, with cost saving of at least $20,000 per patient with a positive ARV7 result.

Dr Amin El-Heliebi, Principal Investigator, Medical University of Graz, commented:

"Use of the Parsortix system has, for the first time to our knowledge, made it possible to investigate the number of cells expressing the ARV7 transcript as a proportion of the total number of CTCs and for the first time it has been possible to investigate the number of ARV7 transcripts on a particular cell. This approach may allow us to improve clinical performance in this key area of prostate cancer treatment."

ANGLE's Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, added:

"The measurement of ARV7 in later stage prostate cancer patients is one of a few accepted clinical uses of CTCs and is already offered as a laboratory-developed test by a small number of centres. We believe that the Parsortix system has specific advantages in measurement of ARV7 and has the potential for wide adoption in therapy selection."

1. ARV7 analysis requires the investigation of CTCs as undertaken by the Parsortix system and cannot be undertaken using the alternative ctDNA approach utilised by other companies.

This announcement contains inside information.

