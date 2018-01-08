FSA 2018 Empowering Asia's Filtration Market

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA) combined with China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition is the leading topics eventin Asia region. The every-2-year's eventaims to provide a trade and technical communication platform between exhibitors and trade visitors, where the cutting-edge filtration technologies andtechnical solutions will be discussed.

FSA 2018 will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center on 5th- 7th Dec, 2018 in Shanghai, China. The exhibition's scale has increased by 10% compared withthe previous one. Furthermore,around 200 leading companies from 15 countries and regions are expected to showcase their latest products and technologies.

Leading Companies of Filtration Industry confirmed their participation in FSA 2018

Abalioglu, Aca, Ahlstrom- Munksjo, Berry Global, Binnova, Bonar High Performance, Boyoo, C & M Filtration, Chongqing Zaisheng, Dejia Filter Machine, Feite, Feng Cheng Machinery, Graham C, Hangzhou Specical Paper, Hengyong, Hollingsworth & Vose, Huachuang, Jcem, Jiaxin, Johns Manvile, Leitai, Lenzing, Libero, Low & Bonar, Ndc, Palas, Pulan, Pulisen Machinery, Ren Feng, Retop, Sehngda, Sino Matech, Taipeng, Topas, Utest, Xintao, Yonghong, Youti, etc.

Various Concurrent Events

FILTREX ASIA

11 editions of FILTREX, a conference and exhibition dedicated to the promotion of nonwoven filter media, have been held so far. 6 times in Europe,1 time in Hong Kong and 3 times in India.For 2018, it will be organized by the China Filtration Society (CFS), China Nonwovens Technology Association (CNTA) and UBM China, together with EDANA.

Filtration & Separation Training Course

Organized by China Filtration Society (CFS), the Training Course is aimed to provide advanced filtration and separation knowledge to those whoare interested or expertin this area. The training is a one-day course with the contentincluding Filter Media, Air Filtration, Liquid Filtration, Nanofibers and Filtration & Separation Machineries. Full-scheduled insightful speeches will be presented by professionals and industry insiders who will share the latest intellectual and development trends.

Exhibitors Technical Presentation

Organized by China Nonwovens Technology Association (CNTA) and UBM China, exhibitors will present their newest product/technology through this platform.

More Information: www.fsa-expo.com

For more exhibit inquiries

Denny Jin

E: Denny.jin@ubm.com

T: +86-21 6157 7205