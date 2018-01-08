

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major rivals in late Asian deals on Monday.



The greenback hit a 4-day high of 1.2012 against the euro, off its early low of 1.2052.



The greenback recovered to 0.7836 against the aussie and 0.7166 against the kiwi, from its previous lows of 0.7873 and 0.7184, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 113.27 against the yen and 0.9763 against the franc, reversing from its prior lows of 113.02 and 0.9740, respectively.



The greenback reversed from its early 5-day low of 1.3585 against the pound, rising to 1.3552.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 114.5 against the yen, 0.985 against the franc, 1.19 against the euro, 1.34 against the pound, 0.77 against the aussie and 0.70 against the kiwi.



