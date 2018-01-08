Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2017 AND FULL YEAR 2017, Record Q4 revenue up 27% year-on-year to US$463 million, Revenue for full year 2017 up 13% year-on-year to US$1,353 million

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC, solid-state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reports Q4 2017 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately US$463 million, slightly above the high-end of the guidance range announced on 7 November 2017.

Excluding the impact from the acquisition of Silego Technology Inc. on 1 November 2017, Q4 2017 revenue was up 24% year-on-year. Unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2017 was approximately US$1,353 million and Mobile Systems, Connectivity, and Automotive & Industrial delivered double-digit year-on-year revenue growth.

Dialog remains a highly cash generative business and at 31 December 2017, the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately US$480 million. As expected, the decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately US$156 million from the prior quarter reflects the funding of the acquisitions of Silego Technology Inc. and the LED Backlighting technology from ams AG.

The Company is currently finalizing its Q4 2017 results and will publish full and audited results for the year ended 31 December 2017, on 28 February 2018.