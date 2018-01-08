sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,73 Euro		+0,51
+1,95 %
WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,041
27,069
10:03
27,03
27,06
10:03
08.01.2018 | 08:09
(46 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2017 AND FULL YEAR 2017, Record Q4 revenue up 27% year-on-year to US$463 million, Revenue for full year 2017 up 13% year-on-year to US$1,353 million

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC, solid-state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reports Q4 2017 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately US$463 million, slightly above the high-end of the guidance range announced on 7 November 2017.

Excluding the impact from the acquisition of Silego Technology Inc. on 1 November 2017, Q4 2017 revenue was up 24% year-on-year. Unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2017 was approximately US$1,353 million and Mobile Systems, Connectivity, and Automotive & Industrial delivered double-digit year-on-year revenue growth.

Dialog remains a highly cash generative business and at 31 December 2017, the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately US$480 million. As expected, the decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately US$156 million from the prior quarter reflects the funding of the acquisitions of Silego Technology Inc. and the LED Backlighting technology from ams AG.

The Company is currently finalizing its Q4 2017 results and will publish full and audited results for the year ended 31 December 2017, on 28 February 2018.

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)20 3727 1137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Anja Meusel
T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com

Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2018 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=643381&application_name=news&site_id=issuer_direct

© 2018 ACCESSWIRE