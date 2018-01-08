

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data. Economists forecast orders to fall 0.2 percent on month in November, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.2017 against the greenback, 136.05 against the yen, 1.1727 against the franc and 0.8866 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX