

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported Monday its fourth-quarter preliminary revenue of approximately $463 million, slightly above the high-end of the guidance range announced on November 7.



Excluding the impact from the acquisition of Silego Technology Inc. on November 1, revenue was up 24% year-on-year.



Unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2017 was approximately $1.35 billion. Mobile Systems, Connectivity, and Automotive & Industrial delivered double digit year-on-year revenue growth.



Dialog said it remains a highly cash generative business and at December 31, 2017 the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $480 million. As expected, the decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $156 million from the prior quarter reflects the funding of the acquisitions of Silego Technology Inc. and the LED Backlighting technology from ams AG.



The Company will publish full and audited results for the year 2017 on February 28.



