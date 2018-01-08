

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth eased to its lowest level in three months in November, but the pace of expansion remained solid, preliminary data from the Turkstat showed Monday.



Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 7 percent year-on-year following 7.4 percent increase in October. The growth rate was the slowest since August's 5.3 percent expansion.



Manufacturing output increased 7.1 percent and mining and quarrying production rose 5.9 percent. Utility sector output grew 6.7 percent.



Capital goods production jumped 10.9 percent and intermediate goods output rose 7.8 percent. Energy goods production grew 2.5 percent.



Non-durable consumer goods output grew 7.5 percent, while production of consumer durable goods decreased 2.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent after a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.



