In 2017 Air Liquide (Paris:AI) signed several new long-term contracts with major electronics manufacturers in China, as well as Japan and Singapore. Air Liquide will invest more than 150 million euros in the region to supply ultra-pure carrier gases to its customers' new fabs which manufacture integrated circuits, memory, imaging sensors and flat panel displays for consumer electronics and mobile devices.

Carrier gases such as ultra-pure nitrogen are critical to the high tech semiconductor industry. These gases are used directly in the chip and display manufacturing processes as well as to maintain an ultra-clean atmosphere to protect manufacturing tools. Air Liquide will invest in new world class efficiency ultra-high purity onsite nitrogen generation systems representing a total production capacity of 170,000 Nm3/h

In addition, the demand for Air Liquide's Advanced Materials continued to grow in the Asia-Pacific region notably in China, South Korea and Japan. Advanced Materials are used in the first layers of the nano transistors at the heart of the processors and memories found in consumer electronics and mobile devices

Today's continuing evolution in technology from Artificial Intelligence, mobile and connected devices, Big Data, electric and autonomous vehicles are driving significant demand for semiconductor chips, sensors and high resolution displays. Air Liquide is supporting customers that manufacture cutting-edge memory devices for improved data access speeds and last generation smartphones.

Michael J. Graff, Executive Vice President and member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee supervising Electronics, said: "Air Liquide continues to demonstrate its leadership in Electronics in Asia. The new contracts illustrate Air Liquide's ability to supply electronics customers with products and services that meet the highest standards in the fast-growing semiconductor and flat panel industry."

Air Liquide's Electronics business

Generating 1,618 million in revenue in 2016, the Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a world reference in molecule design, manufacturing and delivery for the electronics industry. The Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a long-term partner providing innovative solutions to the markets for semiconductors, photovoltaics and flat panel displays. 3,850 specialists worldwide are dedicated to providing the agility and reliability our customers need. www.electronics-airliquide.com

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to €18.1 billion in 2016 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

