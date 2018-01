BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders declined more than expected in November, data from Destatis revealed Monday.



Factory orders decreased 0.4 percent month-on-month, reversing a revised 0.7 percent rise in October. Orders were forecast to drop 0.2 percent.



Excluding major orders in manufacturing, new orders grew 1.8 percent from the previous month.



Domestic and foreign orders decreased 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. New orders from the euro area climbed 0.7 percent, while that from other countries decreased 1.2 percent.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover increased 4.6 percent on a monthly basis in November, in contrast to a 2.1 percent decrease in October.



