

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Monday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 240 million in November from EUR 256 million in the corresponding month last year.



Both the value of exports and imports surged by 14.0 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively in November from a year earlier.



Exports to EU countries expanded 15.0 percent and those to non-EU countries by 13.0 percent.



During the January to November period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.1 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 2.6 billion in the same period of 2016.



