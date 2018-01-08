Ørsted today announces that Samuel Leupold, CEO of Wind Power at Ørsted, Executive Vice President and member of the Ørsted Executive Committee, has decided to resign from the company.



Samuel Leupold has decided to take a break and spend more time with his family after having commuted between his home in Switzerland and Ørsted's offices in Copenhagen and London for the past couple of years.



Henrik Poulsen, Ørsted's CEO and President, said:



"It's been a true pleasure having Samuel on the top team of Ørsted in the past five years. His relentless drive, sense of duty, strategic thinking, and professionalism have been vital to the development of Ørsted's wind power business from a relatively new and immature business to a fully scaled and industrialised global leader in its field. He'll be missed, but I fully understand and respect his decision and wish him the very best with his future endeavours."



Samuel Leupold will leave Ørsted on 28 February 2018.



New CEO of Wind Power Martin Neubert, Senior Vice President in Ørsted Wind Power, has been appointed new CEO of Ørsted Wind Power and Executive Vice President and member of the Ørsted Executive Committee, effective from 1 February 2018.



In recent years, Martin Neubert has been spearheading the strategic development of Wind Power, leading its Strategy, Market and Project Development as well as Regulatory Affairs. He has also served as Country Chairman in Germany, Netherlands, USA and Taiwan.



Henrik Poulsen said: "I'm delighted that Martin Neubert is ready to step up and take over after Samuel. Working alongside Samuel, Martin has been instrumental in developing Ørsted Wind Power to be a global leader in offshore wind. Martin possesses all the strategic and operational skills and the experience necessary to lead Ørsted Wind Power on its continued global growth journey."



Martin Neubert joined Ørsted in 2008 and has served as Head of Group M&A, Head of Partnerships & M&A and Head of Commercial Transactions & Market Development. Prior to joining Ørsted, he worked with Bain Capital, EY and Arthur Andersen. Martin is 44 years old and is of German nationality. He holds a Master in Economics and Finance from University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and a CFA Charter.



Additional appointments to the Ørsted Executive Committee In addition, to better reflect the growing importance of the Wind Power business in Ørsted, Anders Lindberg, Senior Vice President (Wind Power Engineering, Procurement & Construction), and Ole Kjems Sørensen, Senior Vice President (Wind Power Partnerships, M&A & Asset Management), have been appointed Executive Vice Presidents and will join Ørsted's Executive Committee effective from 1 February 2018.



They will continue their current responsibilities, reporting to Martin Neubert, CEO of Wind Power.



Following the changes, the Ørsted Executive Committee will consist of Henrik Poulsen (CEO and President), Marianne Wiinholt (CFO), Morten Hultberg Buchgreitz (EVP, Distribution & Customer Solutions), Thomas Dalsgaard (EVP, Bioenergy & Thermal Power), Martin Neubert (EVP, Wind Power), Anders Lindberg (EVP, EPC Wind Power) and Ole Kjems Sørensen (EVP, Partnerships, M&A & Asset Management Wind Power).



The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted's financial guidance for the financial year 2017 or the announced expected investment level for 2017.



For further information



Investor Relations Henrik Brünniche Lund +45 99 55 97 22



Media Relations Martin Barlebo +45 99 55 95 52



About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and innovative waste-to-energy solutions and provides smart energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 5,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2016, the company's revenue was DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659143