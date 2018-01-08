LYONSCG enables support for multi-brand, global eCommerce initiative



PARIS and CHICAGO and LONDON, 2018-01-08 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), part of the Capgemini Group (CAP.PA), today announced its engagement with Claire's Stores, Inc., a specialty retailer of fashionable jewelry and accessories for young women and teens. Claire's has digitally transformed its business with LYONSCG and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Working with LYONSCG, Claire's achieved success through its new eCommerce strategy, design, implementation, and support services, launching six new sites for Claire's and Icing brands in the U.S., Canada, UK and France. Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the sites leverage a master architecture that enables Claire's to manage multiple digital properties from a central console. Since launch, Claire's has seen a 20 percent increase in checkout completion on mobile devices.



Claire's selected LYONSCG because of its deep experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, as well as LYONSCG's ability to provide high-quality service for leading retailers and brands. It delivered the new sites within a four-month timeframe to meet Claire's aggressive schedule.



"LYONSCG was incredibly responsive to our needs. This was a complex project on a very aggressive schedule and the team delivered on time and under budget, without compromising quality and creativity. Our new sites are a huge step forward and we are already seeing great results," said Kristen Taganashi, Vice President Global Ecommerce, Claire's Stores, Inc.



The sites feature a mobile-first digital experience that captures the spirit of Claire's and Icing brands, including custom illustration designed to delight and inspire its young, fashion-forward customers. To replicate the fun, engaging in-store experience, LYONSCG developed a new, immersive digital experience featuring rich imagery, playful animation and detailed product content.



As one of the world's leading specialty retailers of fashionable jewelry and accessories for young women, teens, tweens and kids, Claire's has more than 2,500 stores in 47 countries. The company offers a wide-range of fun and affordable products, and continues to be a favorite shopping destination for 900 million customers across the globe. Icing is an extension of the Claire's brand, and caters to a wider demographic with over 350 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.



"We selected LYONSCG and Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deliver this project as a critical and fundamental part of our global IT and digital transformation program at Claire's. This platform can help us maximize our proposition, drive increased revenue, scale and grow into new markets, and drive our business forward," said James Spencer, Executive Global Director of Development and Design, Claire's Stores, Inc. "LYONSCG understands the platform inside and out and they successfully delivered our project in record time while working with us as one delivery team."



With Salesforce Commerce Cloud as the foundation, Claire's now has a robust, flexible architecture that can easily scale to support the company's growth. The project also included several complex integrations including a new, custom order management system.



"Right from the start, Claire's had very clear objectives and our team was fully committed to helping them realize their goals. It's a great example of our 'one team' approach, working side-by-side with the client across regions to ensure the success of the project," said Danny Rippon, Director, UK at LYONSCG, part of the Capgemini Group. "The new Claire's and Icing sites are amazing and we look forward to working with them to further support their growth strategy."



About Lyons Consulting Group Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), part of the Capgemini Group, is a leading global commerce service provider, with capabilities that include consulting, digital agency, systems integration, technology services, and managed services. LYONSCG combines proven methodologies, deep technical expertise, and award-winning design to create digital commerce experiences that engage and convert consumers and buyers. Hundreds of leading B2C and B2B brands trust LYONSCG to realize their commerce vision and continually optimize it to drive profitable growth. LYONSCG is a partner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Hybris, and Magento; is a recipient of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Global Sales Partner and Delivery Partner of the Year awards, and Magento Partner Excellence and Magento Innovator of the Year awards. For more information, go to www.lyonscg.com.



About Capgemini A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion.



Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.



