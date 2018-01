SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its consolidated operating income for the fourth-quarter amounted to 366.8 billion won, representing a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 28.9%. It reported operating loss was 35.2 billion won in the prior year.



Sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 were 16.97 trillion Korean won, representing a year-on-year increase of 14.8%.



