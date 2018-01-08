

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



Industrial production declined a calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 2.0 percent fall in October.



Output of extraction and related services contracted 7.5 percent annually in November and mining and quarrying output dropped by 5.2 percent.



At the same time, manufacturing production registered an increase of 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.6 percent from October, when it slid by 1.3 percent. Manufacturing output gained 0.3 percent.



