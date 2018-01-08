Freesat, the UK's subscription-free satellite TV platform, has selected Intertrust Technologies' ExpressPlay CATM content security technology to manage and protect their ultra-high definition content in 2018.

ExpressPlay CA is Intertrust's new cloud-based conditional access security technology designed specifically for modern broadcasters. The technology keeps digital rights secure by ensuring that only licensed users can access the content they are entitled to, fighting piracy and keeping illegal viewing at arm's length. ExpressPlay CA uses an open standards-based digital rights management system (DRM) known as Marlin to protect and manage content, and is available on a broad base of set top boxes and connected televisions.

"ExpressPlay CA is a powerful new content protection technology," said Alistair Thom, Managing Director of Freesat. "Its advanced DRM software engine allows us to protect our ultra-high-definition broadcast streams in an effective manner, leading to a significantly lower price point. This in turn allows us to deliver the best possible high-value entertainment experience for our customers."

Deployed in hundreds of millions of consumer electronics devices around the world, ExpressPlay is a versatile media monetization platform that provides leading rights management and content security capabilities. Intertrust is widely known as the inventor of DRM. The technology is used to protect and manage digital media content around the world, and the underlying Marlin DRM engine is used in national ecosystems in the UK, Italy, China and Japan.

"We are delighted to support Freesat in their UHD content protection initiatives in 2018 and beyond," said Talal Shamoon, CEO of Intertrust. "We designed ExpressPlay CA to support broadcasters like Freesat, to bring the power and cost efficiency of DRM to the conditional access world. Given our footprint in connected TVs and set top boxes, we can deliver a seamless, secure experience that scales and grows with broadcasters' needs."

About Freesat

Freesat is the UK's subscription-free satellite television platform, offering over 200 channels of brilliant free recordable TV together with the latest streaming services, including catch-up and pay-as-you-go. First and foremost, we're about giving our viewers content, choice and amazing value. But we're also innovative, ambitious and agile, whether that's adding new services on our platform, finding new ways to help the channels that work with us, or exporting our technology to broadcasters in new territories. We invest our profits back into the business, helping to maintain a great user experience for all our customers.

Established in 2007 by the BBC and ITV, Freesat reaches 2 million homes each week and is available via TV and set-top box. Our customers have access to a wide range of channels providing entertainment, news, music, and children's programming and on-demand and catch-up favourites such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, YouTube and Netflix.

Our user interface and management platform, Metaphor provides international TV companies with connected TV solutions. We are a founding member of the Free TV Alliance in Europe and in 2016 we launched an audience analytics and insight service in association with TVbeat.

www.freesat.co.uk

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations from mobile and CE manufacturers and service providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management, software tamper resistance and secure data platforms in the energy, healthcare, and IoT (including industrial IoT) sectors.

Founded in 1990, Intertrust is based in Silicon Valley, with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Mumbai. The Company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.

Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

