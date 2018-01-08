Enigma Digital Wins Grant to Develop Innovative Cloud Solution

BIRMINGHAM, England, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Birmingham based software development company, Enigma Digital Limited has been awarded a €50,000 grant by the biggest EU Research and Funding programme ever, Horizon 2020. With nearly €80 billion of funding available over 7 years (2014 - 2020), the programme aims to encourage innovation and partnerships between the private and public sectors.

The software company, which specialises in recovering deleted data from iOS devices including iPhones, iPad and iPod Touch, plan to use the grant to carry out a study into the feasibility of a wide range of cloud data recovery solutions. The study and the grant are a major stepping stone to a possible additional grant ranging from €1-3 million from Horizon 2020, due to be awarded in 2018.

As part of the study, Enigma Digital will research cloud based recovery functionality, carrying out market research amongst consumer and business users to prove the market. With over 2 billion Cloud users globally, there is significant potential for this type of recovery solution. Technical and commercial feasibility research will be carried out on iCloud, Google, Microsoft and Facebook to name just a few of the global brands Enigma believes they can recover critical and valuable data from.

Founder and CEO of Enigma Digital Lee Parry said, "Receiving this grant from Horizon 2020 represents a major milestone in Enigma Digital's journey. We are already working on developing this study to help provide a genuine, accessible solution to users who need to recover deleted data from their cloud based accounts but are currently unable to do so."

Once the study is complete, Enigma Recovery aims to provide a complete cloud recovery solution, enabling users to recover a range of data from an iCloud backup file and other cloud accounts.

