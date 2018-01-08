Company Announcement No. 674



On 30 October 2017, DSV A/S initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 664 of 26 October 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 30 October 2017 to 23 March 2018 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,250,000,000 and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.63% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



Trading day Number of shares bought Average Amount DKK back transaction Price Accumulated for trading 1,146,899 487.46 559,067,791 days 1-43 44: 2 January 2018 22,000 485.99 10.691.811 45: 3 January 2018 4,000 494.09 1.976.350 46: 4 January 2018 5,076 496.44 2,519,935 47: 5 January 2018 10,000 495.07 4,950,714 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated for trading 1,187,975 487.56 579,206,601 days 1-47 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 5,937,639 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.13% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.



The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.



