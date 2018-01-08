

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L), a retailer for parents and young children, reported Monday that its total group sales for the 12 weeks to December were down 2.4 percent and worldwide sales were down 8.2 percent. The overall Group performance was below expectations, the company said.



In its trading statement, the company said UK like-for-like sales fell 7.2 percent, impacted by lower footfall and spend, both in stores and online, following the continuation of consumer trends flagged in our half year results.



Total UK sales fell 11 percent, reflecting ongoing store closure programme. Online sales declined 6.9%.



International retail sales were down 3% in constant currency and down 6.8% in actual currency, but key markets showing signs of improvement towards the end of the period. Online sales growth was 8.5% in constant currency and 7.4% in actual currency.



Mark Newton-Jones, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'As we signalled in November, there has been a softening in the UK market with lower footfall and website traffic resulting in lower spend in both stores and online. This trend has continued, resulting in our UK LFL of (7.2)% in the 12 weeks to 30th December.'



Looking ahead, the company said it is not anticipating any improvement in the short-term market conditions for the UK and on this basis the adjusted group profit for the year is likely to be in the range of 1 million pounds to 5 million pounds.



