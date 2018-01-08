London stocks were set to nudge lower at the open on Monday despite a positive session in Asia. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "After an ideal opening week for equities in 2018, traders will be testing the waters early on Monday for signs of a reality-check. US fourth quarter earnings, inflation data as well as the durability of the commodity rally are all top of the Watchlist this week. "Shares in Europe look set for a strong open on Monday. The FTSE 100 could buck the trend ...

