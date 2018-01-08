Software group Micro Focus said interim pre-tax profits rose 28.7% to $145.7m after the acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software unit helped to increase revenue. The company also warned that revenues for the year to October 31 2018 would fall by 2%-4% from 2017's $4.2bn. Operating profits rose 34.7% to $220m, while basic earnings per share fell 9.5% to 35.83 cents. The dividend was hoisted by 16.4% to 34.60 cents a share. The company said its chief financial officer Mike Phillips ...

