sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,32 Euro		-3,42
-11,90 %
WKN: A2DRUT ISIN: GB00BD8YWM01 Ticker-Symbol: M7Q5 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY12,200,00 %
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC25,32-11,90 %