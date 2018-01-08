Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Management to Present on January 18, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. EST

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that Mr. Amit Dror, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 18, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. EST. The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed at http://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

Mr. Dror will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on January 17-18, 2018. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Needham Growth Conference

The 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC) provides institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to over 320 growth companies from a broad range of industries including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; Internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services. In addition to presentations by senior executives, NGC features outstanding keynote speakers and a variety of thematic panels discussing critical topics that will impact technology markets in 2018 and beyond. NGC provides attendees the opportunity to start the year by uncovering investment ideas through the discussion of key trends in the rapidly changing growth company environment. The two-day conference features public and private company presentations, Q&A sessions, and 1-on-1 meetings for qualified institutional, private equity and venture capital investors.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing technology company. Nano Dimension is disrupting, reshaping and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT, and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing.

