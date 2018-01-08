

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), a manufacturer of Co-manufactured and Private Label products for the Household and Personal Care markets, reported Monday that its first-half Group revenues at constant currency declined 0.6%. Looking ahead, the company said its Board now expects full-year earnings to be broadly in line with the prior year.



In its trading update for the six months ended December 31, 2017, the company said that underlying Household revenues, excluding sales from Danlind that was acquired at the end of September, were 3.4% lower from last year. The growth in the UK and South regions was offset by ongoing decline in France and the negative impact in Germany of the previously-disclosed major contract loss. This reduction in revenues is now expected to be more than reversed during the second half year.



Trading at European Personal Care & Aerosols or PCA division has been more challenging and revenues declined 12.1%.



Going ahead, the company said it starts its second half year with Household sales growth prospects significantly ahead of expectations but at the same time facing weak trading in the European PCA and ongoing cost inflation in the near term.



Rik De Vos, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Despite the near-term margin pressures we are experiencing, we remain focused on delivering our medium-term financial targets and we will re-initiate various efficiency projects once this growth has been absorbed. Additionally, restoring the performance of our PCA business, the plans for which are under consideration, remains a top priority.'



