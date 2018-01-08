Oliver Wyman, global management consultancy and wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), has acquired Draw, a digital transformation agency. Draw will join Oliver Wyman Labs, within its Digital practice, boosting capabilities in digital strategy, user experience design, web development, CRM, and front and backend development.

The two organizations have successfully worked together for many years on projects across the world, including the creation of digital banks, a digital utility, and a self-service automated lending portal. Draw also led the re-design of Oliver Wyman's website last year, which recently won the W3 and Web Awards.

Paul Beswick, Global Head of Oliver Wyman's Digital Practice, says: "Draw have been incredible partners in many of our most transformational projects. We are delighted that they have chosen to join us formally and look forward to jointly developing our digital capabilities. Together we will be better able to help clients create differentiated digital experiences, magnetic applications, and to support their most ambitious new business ventures."

Fred Brown, Group Managing Director of Draw, says: "As the market pivots away from the traditional network agency model, and we see management consultants enhancing their digital capability, we are tremendously excited to be joining Oliver Wyman. We regard them as the very best in their field; a combination of the calibre of Oliver Wyman people, the quality of their work and the respect they have for culture and creativity. The work we have been doing together in the last three years is truly transformational, and proves that the whole really can be greater than the sum of its parts."

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 50+ cities across nearly 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 4,500 professionals around the world who help clients optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman

About Draw

Draw is a team of 50 experts who create transformational digital products to unlock better outcomes for businesses, brands and institutions. They create and support highly effective websites, apps and business tools through activities such as digital strategies, CRM and email campaigns, SEO and content. Services including UX and UI design, and front and backend development, are underpinned with robust project management and delivery. The results for clients are rapid business results and long-term commercial value. For more information visit drawgroup.com. Follow Draw on Twitter @DrawGroup

