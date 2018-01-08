

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The loonie rose back to 91.35 against the yen, from last week's closing value of 91.04.



The loonie advanced to 1.4883 against the euro and 0.9717 against the aussie, from its early lows of 1.4937 and 0.9764, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 93.00 against the yen, 1.47 against the euro and 0.96 against the aussie.



