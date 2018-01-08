

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) said Monday that it urged Ablynx's Board of Directors to engage in a negotiated transaction for the benefit of all stakeholder.



Novo Nordisk today confirmed that it made a proposal on 22 December 2017 to acquire Ablynx for 28.00 euros per share in cash and one CVR with total potential cash payments over time of up to 2.50 euros per share. This proposal implies a total equity valuation of about 2.6 billion euros for Ablynx and represents a premium of up to 60% over Ablynx's share price as of 6 December 2017 of 19.12, which was the day prior to first proposal.



Novo Nordisk noted that it has made a concerted and good faith effort to engage in discussions with Ablynx. This proposal is the second proposal that Novo Nordisk has made to Ablynx's Board of Directors and represents up to approximately a 14% increase over the first proposal. But. the Board of Directors of Ablynx has so far declined to engage in any discussions, despite the proposals which have been put forward.



On 7 December 2017, Novo Nordisk made an initial non-binding proposal to acquire Ablynx for 26.75 euors per share in cash. This proposal was rejected by Ablynx's Board of Directors on 14 December 2017.



Novo Nordisk said it has made a number of attempts to engage in a dialogue with Ablynx, which were rejected by Ablynx's Board of Directors.



On 22 December 2017, Novo Nordisk submitted a revised non-binding proposal to acquire Ablynx for up to 30.50 euros per share, including 28.00 euros per share in cash and one CVR with total potential cash payments over time of up to EUR 2.50 per share. This proposal was rejected by Ablynx's Board of Directors on 23 December 2017. The Board of Directors of Ablynx has declined to engage in any discussions which would allow Novo Nordisk to better understand Ablynx management's views on Ablynx's prospects and valuation of Ablynx, Novo Nordisk said



Following this, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, chief executive efficer of Novo Nordisk, spoke to Edwin Moses, chief executive officer of Ablynx on 5 January 2018 to reiterate Novo Nordisk's commitment to the transaction and to encourage Ablynx to meet with Novo Nordisk in order to have a discussion around key value drivers. Unfortunately, this offer was again refused by the Board of Directors of Ablynx, Novo said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX