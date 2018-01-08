SHENZHEN, China, 2018-01-08 09:34 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LX), a leading online consumer finance technology platform for educated young adults in China, today announced that the underwriters of the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") have exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional 1,800,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs") from the Company for the IPO price of US$9.00 per ADS, less an underwriting discount and commission of US$0.63 per ADS, or a net price of US$ 8.37 per ADS.



Total proceeds to the Company from ADSs sold in the IPO, including the 12,000,000 ADSs sold initially and the 1,800,000 ADSs sold pursuant to the over-allotment option, were approximately US$$115,506,000, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions but before deducting offering expenses payable by the Company.



Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities and China Renaissance acted as lead bookrunners for the offering and ICBC International acted as co-manager.



About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") is a leading online consumer finance platform for educated young adults in China. As one of China's leading financial technology companies, Lexin integrates its e-commerce-driven online consumer finance platform, Fenqile, with advanced risk management technologies, the Company's Dingsheng asset distribution and fund matching technology platform, and the Company's Juzi Licai online investment platform for individual investors, to create a comprehensive consumer finance ecosystem. The Company utilizes technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to enable the near-instantaneous matching of user funding requests with offers from the Company's more than 30 funding partners, which include commercial banks, consumer finance companies, and other licensed financial institutions. By serving the credit needs of China's educated young adults, Lexin helps its more than 20 million registered users to enjoy a better quality of life through the use of better credit.



