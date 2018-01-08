As from January 8, 2018, unit rights issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until January 18, 2018.



Instrument: Unit rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CHRO UR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010739813 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 147782 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



As from January 8, 2018, paid subscription units issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CHRO BTU ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010739821 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 147783 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.