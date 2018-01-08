In the period 2 January 2018 to 5 January 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.1 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 226.7 million were bought back, equivalent to 75.6 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 1:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 2 January 2018 17,073 78.48 1,339,889 3 January 2018 21,951 75.65 1,660,593 4 January 2018 17,073 76.60 1,307,792 5 January 2018 24,390 74.77 1,823,640 Accumulated during the period 80,487 76.19 6,131,914 Accumulated under the share 3,709,746 61.11 226,698,104 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,017,013 own shares, equivalent to 3.6% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data



02 January 2018 03 January 2018 04 January 2018 05 January 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of VWAP Number of VWAP Number VWAP Number of VWAP shares DKK shares DKK of DKK shares DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 17.073 78,48 21.951 75,65 17.073 76,60 24.390 74,77 TRQX 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 Total 17.073 78,48 21.951 75,65 17.073 76,60 24.390 74,77 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



02 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 78,48 ---------------------------------------------- 46 81,20 XCSE 20180102 9:55:24.820884 889 81,20 XCSE 20180102 9:55:24.974716 65 81,20 XCSE 20180102 9:55:28.768058 27 80,80 XCSE 20180102 9:57:11.838594 9 80,80 XCSE 20180102 9:58:06.357171 320 80,80 XCSE 20180102 9:58:06.479626 500 80,70 XCSE 20180102 9:58:13.340484 144 80,80 XCSE 20180102 9:58:13.340484 500 79,50 XCSE 20180102 11:10:07.111869 500 78,00 XCSE 20180102 11:59:30.647117 250 78,10 XCSE 20180102 13:29:44.886087 33 77,60 XCSE 20180102 14:11:24.196761 217 77,60 XCSE 20180102 14:12:53.150195 500 77,30 XCSE 20180102 15:27:42.737588 200 77,20 XCSE 20180102 15:31:08.761401 200 77,20 XCSE 20180102 15:35:48.195122 100 77,20 XCSE 20180102 15:35:48.195122 573 77,00 XCSE 20180102 15:36:31.099063 177 77,00 XCSE 20180102 15:36:32.398463 250 76,80 XCSE 20180102 15:50:47.161646 27 77,00 XCSE 20180102 16:27:48.679216 325 77,00 XCSE 20180102 16:33:52.071707 648 77,00 XCSE 20180102 16:35:00.305909 372 77,00 XCSE 20180102 16:35:00.305909 128 77,00 XCSE 20180102 16:35:57.881590 10.073 78,48 XCSE 20180102 16:52:55.132109



03 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.951 75,65 ---------------------------------------------- 500 77,10 XCSE 20180103 9:24:04.249292 423 76,90 XCSE 20180103 9:48:38.232694 32 76,90 XCSE 20180103 9:49:01.271342 45 76,90 XCSE 20180103 9:50:41.823308 42 76,20 XCSE 20180103 10:07:23.268758 260 76,20 XCSE 20180103 10:07:23.298686 698 76,20 XCSE 20180103 10:07:23.463103 1.000 76,40 XCSE 20180103 10:57:09.182596 1.000 76,00 XCSE 20180103 11:08:26.175382 1.000 76,00 XCSE 20180103 11:27:44.041567 500 75,80 XCSE 20180103 11:28:58.851577 14 75,80 XCSE 20180103 12:54:03.279270 225 75,80 XCSE 20180103 12:56:58.265834 14 75,80 XCSE 20180103 12:57:18.322496 247 75,80 XCSE 20180103 13:01:28.778102 294 75,50 XCSE 20180103 13:20:27.602100 206 75,50 XCSE 20180103 13:20:27.604017 500 75,00 XCSE 20180103 13:51:25.087212 500 75,20 XCSE 20180103 14:57:33.028631 500 74,50 XCSE 20180103 15:11:06.454370 500 73,60 XCSE 20180103 16:00:03.381992 500 73,10 XCSE 20180103 16:16:07.515051 12.951 75,65 XCSE 20180103 16:45:05.060928



04 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 76,60 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 75,50 XCSE 20180104 9:32:27.733351 500 75,50 XCSE 20180104 9:45:25.118955 500 75,80 XCSE 20180104 10:29:09.849502 500 77,00 XCSE 20180104 11:17:21.230737 500 76,80 XCSE 20180104 12:18:12.684851 250 76,50 XCSE 20180104 13:07:18.510098 250 77,00 XCSE 20180104 13:50:45.737883 250 77,00 XCSE 20180104 13:51:39.121098 250 77,20 XCSE 20180104 14:27:41.081252 250 76,90 XCSE 20180104 14:55:25.990115 58 77,00 XCSE 20180104 15:43:24.308118 150 77,00 XCSE 20180104 15:43:24.308118 42 77,00 XCSE 20180104 15:43:24.308118 80 76,90 XCSE 20180104 15:52:50.422445 500 77,00 XCSE 20180104 16:04:32.035277 307 77,10 XCSE 20180104 16:21:23.157661 113 77,10 XCSE 20180104 16:21:23.157661 250 77,10 XCSE 20180104 16:29:39.194467 137 77,10 XCSE 20180104 16:37:25.041675 363 77,10 XCSE 20180104 16:37:25.041675 250 77,10 XCSE 20180104 16:48:44.438869 500 77,20 XCSE 20180104 16:53:14.763223 10.073 76,60 XCSE 20180104 17:03:40.184364



05 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.390 74,77 ---------------------------------------------- 500 75,40 XCSE 20180105 9:10:19.611800 500 75,10 XCSE 20180105 9:52:59.689233 500 74,60 XCSE 20180105 9:56:30.166215 500 74,60 XCSE 20180105 10:50:40.858937 500 74,20 XCSE 20180105 10:54:33.619227 419 74,50 XCSE 20180105 12:02:17.878575 81 74,50 XCSE 20180105 12:03:53.243249 500 74,30 XCSE 20180105 12:04:32.343341 240 74,80 XCSE 20180105 13:05:38.978959 500 75,00 XCSE 20180105 13:17:12.413673 260 74,80 XCSE 20180105 13:29:36.343419 500 75,10 XCSE 20180105 14:03:17.351091 500 74,80 XCSE 20180105 14:25:28.324783 3 74,50 XCSE 20180105 15:00:53.079270 497 74,50 XCSE 20180105 15:01:02.662177 68 74,80 XCSE 20180105 15:40:40.730536 932 74,80 XCSE 20180105 15:53:14.278835 268 74,80 XCSE 20180105 16:04:04.636023 100 74,80 XCSE 20180105 16:04:04.636023 132 74,80 XCSE 20180105 16:10:14.542739 500 74,70 XCSE 20180105 16:27:40.420520 500 74,70 XCSE 20180105 16:28:42.002637 665 74,90 XCSE 20180105 16:47:40.938199 25 74,90 XCSE 20180105 16:47:52.492557 310 74,90 XCSE 20180105 16:47:52.493614 500 74,90 XCSE 20180105 16:48:07.881767 14.390 74,77 XCSE 20180105 17:02:18.298604



